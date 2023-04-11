SACEUR Gen. Cavoli visits 39th Air Base Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell (center left), 39th Air Base Wing commander, speaks with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli (center right), commander of U.S. European Command and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 12, 2023. During his visit, Cavoli met with wing leaders and hosted an all call where he recognized three Incirlik Airmen for outstanding performance. The 39th ABW supports NATO and USEUCOM missions and priorities through its strategic deterrence and agile combat support capabilities to defend U.S. interests and allies along NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

