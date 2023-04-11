Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SACEUR Gen. Cavoli visits 39th Air Base Wing

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell (center left), 39th Air Base Wing commander, speaks with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli (center right), commander of U.S. European Command and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 12, 2023. During his visit, Cavoli met with wing leaders and hosted an all call where he recognized three Incirlik Airmen for outstanding performance. The 39th ABW supports NATO and USEUCOM missions and priorities through its strategic deterrence and agile combat support capabilities to defend U.S. interests and allies along NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 07:27
    Location: ADANA, 1, TR 
    TAGS

    NATO
    Turkey
    Incirlik
    39 ABW
    SACEUR

