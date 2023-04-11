Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Intermodal Operations

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 7th, 2023) Personnel assigned to 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade transport multiple UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota airfield during helicopter intermodal operations April 7, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

