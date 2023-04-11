Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 11 of 12]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Spaulding 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230413-N-OX847-1222 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 13, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class John Mears, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), uses an angle grinder to shape a table fixture, April 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Christopher Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

