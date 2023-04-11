230413-N-OX847-1139 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 13, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class John Mears, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), welds metal plates for requalification training, April 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 04:49 Photo ID: 7739646 VIRIN: 230413-N-OX847-1139 Resolution: 4074x5704 Size: 853.74 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Christopher Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.