Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

230413-N-IX644-1149 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 13, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jaylon Tribune, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), hoists up missiles, April 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 04:49
|Photo ID:
|7739644
|VIRIN:
|230413-N-IX644-1149
|Resolution:
|4480x6272
|Size:
|999.64 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
