230413-N-IX644-1149 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 13, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jaylon Tribune, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), hoists up missiles, April 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 04:49 Photo ID: 7739644 VIRIN: 230413-N-IX644-1149 Resolution: 4480x6272 Size: 999.64 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.