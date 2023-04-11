Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 1 of 12]

    Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Sasha Ambrose 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230413-N-IX644-1058 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 13, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Dandre Cherry, center, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), delivers a safety brief, April 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 04:50
    Photo ID: 7739640
    VIRIN: 230413-N-IX644-1058
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 734.23 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

