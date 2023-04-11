230413-N-IX644-1058 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 13, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Dandre Cherry, center, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), delivers a safety brief, April 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 04:50 Photo ID: 7739640 VIRIN: 230413-N-IX644-1058 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 734.23 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.