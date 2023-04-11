Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Griffin Chapter Army Aviation Association of America Ball [Image 5 of 5]

    Griffin Chapter Army Aviation Association of America Ball

    GERMANY

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade pose for a photo at the Griffin Chapter Army Aviation Association of America Ball at the Congress Centrum Wurzburg, Germany, April 6, 2023. The evening was spent celebrating V Corps and the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade's achievements over the past year. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Malizia)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 05:00
    Location: DE
    This work, Griffin Chapter Army Aviation Association of America Ball [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

