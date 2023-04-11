Members of the U.S. Army Soldier's Chorus, United States Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, perform during the cocktail hour at the Griffin Chapter Army Aviation Association of America Ball at the Congress Centrum Wurzburg, Germany, April 6, 2023. The evening was spent celebrating V Corps and the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade's achievements over the past year. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Malizia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 05:00 Photo ID: 7739635 VIRIN: 230406-A-GB404-494 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.15 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Griffin Chapter Army Aviation Association of America Ball [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.