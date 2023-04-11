230403-N-DB724-1020

SINGAPORE (Apr. 3, 2023) Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), center, and Rep. Steve Womack, The Third District of Arkansas, left, meet with Capt. Thomas Jenkins, Deputy Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF73), and staff from COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF73 during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Apr. 3. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 01:12 Photo ID: 7739496 VIRIN: 230403-N-DB724-1026 Resolution: 3514x2343 Size: 2.64 MB Location: SG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arkansas Legislative Visit [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.