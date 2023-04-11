Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas Legislative Visit [Image 6 of 7]

    Arkansas Legislative Visit

    SINGAPORE

    04.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230403-N-DB724-1020
    SINGAPORE (Apr. 3, 2023) From left: Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), Capt. Thomas Jenkins, deputy commander of Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) and Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) take a photo during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Apr. 3. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 01:12
    Photo ID: 7739495
    VIRIN: 230403-N-DB724-1020
    Resolution: 4580x3053
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Legislative Visit [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arkansas Legislative Visit
    Arkansas Legislative Visit
    Arkansas Legislative Visit
    Arkansas Legislative Visit
    Arkansas Legislative Visit
    Arkansas Legislative Visit
    Arkansas Legislative Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Government
    COMLOG WESTPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT