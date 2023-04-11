Arkansas Legislative Visit

230403-N-DB724-1008

SINGAPORE (Apr. 3, 2023) Capt. Thomas Jenkins, deputy commander of Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), left, greets Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Apr. 3. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

