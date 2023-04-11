Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPP 30th anniversary yearbook - The Bahamas [Image 2 of 3]

    SPP 30th anniversary yearbook - The Bahamas

    BAHAMAS

    04.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    CW4 Robert Hewett, a cyber security officer from the RI Army National guard, serves as a role player during a Subject Matter Expert Exchange conducted in Nassau, The Bahamas, with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, July 29, 2022. This training shared best practices for escorting distinguished visitors. Courtesy photo by Army National Guard Sgt. First Class Zachary Scuncio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 22:33
    Photo ID: 7739425
    VIRIN: 230413-Z-A3546-1004
    Resolution: 440x464
    Size: 62.43 KB
    Location: BS
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPP 30th anniversary yearbook - The Bahamas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPP 30th anniversary yearbook - The Bahamas
    SPP 30th anniversary yearbook - The Bahamas
    SPP 30th anniversary yearbook - The Bahamas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SPP Yearbook

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT