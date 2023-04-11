Members of Misawa Air Base gather
for a group photo after the signing of
the Sexual Assault Awareness and
Prevention Month proclamation at
Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2023.
This is a significant step towards
fostering a safe and respectful
community on base and a reminder of
our commitment to preventing sexual
assault and supporting survivors. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
Heller)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 20:59
|Photo ID:
|7739323
|VIRIN:
|230406-F-TE598-1080
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|13.18 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT