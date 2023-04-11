Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023 [Image 6 of 6]

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Misawa Air Base gather
    for a group photo after the signing of
    the Sexual Assault Awareness and
    Prevention Month proclamation at
    Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2023.
    This is a significant step towards
    fostering a safe and respectful
    community on base and a reminder of
    our commitment to preventing sexual
    assault and supporting survivors. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
    Heller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 20:59
    Photo ID: 7739323
    VIRIN: 230406-F-TE598-1080
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 13.18 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

