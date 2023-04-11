Members of Misawa Air Base gather

for a group photo after the signing of

the Sexual Assault Awareness and

Prevention Month proclamation at

Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2023.

This is a significant step towards

fostering a safe and respectful

community on base and a reminder of

our commitment to preventing sexual

assault and supporting survivors. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen

Heller)

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristen Heller