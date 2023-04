Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Murphy,

35th Fighter Wing vice commander,

signs the Sexual Assault Awareness

and Prevention Month proclamation

at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 6,

2023. This is a significant step towards

fostering a safe and respectful

community on base and a reminder of

our commitment to preventing sexual

assault and supporting survivors. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen

Heller)

