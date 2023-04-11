Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Murphy,
35th Fighter Wing vice commander,
signs the Sexual Assault Awareness
and Prevention Month proclamation
at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 6,
2023. This is a significant step towards
fostering a safe and respectful
community on base and a reminder of
our commitment to preventing sexual
assault and supporting survivors. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
Heller)
