U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Murphy,
35th Fighter Wing vice commander,
prepares to sign the Sexual Assault
Awareness and Prevention Month
proclamation at Misawa Air Base,
Japan, April 6, 2023. This is a
significant step towards fostering a
safe and respectful community on
base and a reminder of our
commitment to preventing sexual
assault and supporting survivors. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
Heller)
Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 20:59
Photo ID:
|7739317
VIRIN:
|230406-F-TE598-1064
|Resolution:
|5412x3042
|Size:
|4.76 MB
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
