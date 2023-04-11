Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Murphy,

35th Fighter Wing vice commander,

prepares to sign the Sexual Assault

Awareness and Prevention Month

proclamation at Misawa Air Base,

Japan, April 6, 2023. This is a

significant step towards fostering a

safe and respectful community on

base and a reminder of our

commitment to preventing sexual

assault and supporting survivors. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen

Heller)

Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP