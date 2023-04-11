Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023 [Image 1 of 6]

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Murphy,
    35th Fighter Wing vice commander,
    prepares to sign the Sexual Assault
    Awareness and Prevention Month
    proclamation at Misawa Air Base,
    Japan, April 6, 2023. This is a
    significant step towards fostering a
    safe and respectful community on
    base and a reminder of our
    commitment to preventing sexual
    assault and supporting survivors. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
    Heller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 20:59
    Photo ID: 7739317
    VIRIN: 230406-F-TE598-1064
    Resolution: 5412x3042
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Aircraft
    Maintenance
    aircraft parts store

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT