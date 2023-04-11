Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Assistance Fund Proclamation 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Air Force Assistance Fund Proclamation 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th
    Fighter Wing commander, reads the 2023 Air
    Force Assistance Fund proclamation at
    Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2023. The
    Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort
    to raise funds for the charities that provide
    support to our Air Force family in need —
    active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and
    dependents, including surviving spouses.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
    Heller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 7739303
    VIRIN: 230309-F-TE598-1004
    Resolution: 6654x3740
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Assistance Fund Proclamation 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Air Force Assistance Fund
    AFAF
    Team Misawa

