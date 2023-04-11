Air Force Assistance Fund Proclamation 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th
Fighter Wing commander, signs the 2023 Air
Force Assistance Fund proclamation at
Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2023. The
Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort
to raise funds for the charities that provide
support to our Air Force family in need —
active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and
dependents, including surviving spouses.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
Heller)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 20:55
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
