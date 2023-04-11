U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th

Fighter Wing commander, signs the 2023 Air

Force Assistance Fund proclamation at

Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2023. The

Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort

to raise funds for the charities that provide

support to our Air Force family in need —

active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and

dependents, including surviving spouses.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen

Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 20:55 Photo ID: 7739296 VIRIN: 230309-F-TE598-1001 Resolution: 7941x4463 Size: 4.3 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Assistance Fund Proclamation 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.