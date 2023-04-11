Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by June Keawe 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Tripler’s leadership reinforce the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month motto for 2023, `Intervene. We are a team. ‘There is an us in trust. Can they trust you?’ Command Sgt. Maj. John Contreras and Col. Bill Soliz sign this year’s proclamation.

