Tripler’s leadership reinforce the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month motto for 2023, `Intervene. We are a team. ‘There is an us in trust. Can they trust you?’ Command Sgt. Maj. John Contreras and Col. Bill Soliz sign this year’s proclamation.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 18:03
|Photo ID:
|7739058
|VIRIN:
|230403-D-PA238-263
|Resolution:
|5963x2852
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 2 of 2], by June Keawe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT