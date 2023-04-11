Epicurean expertise for Distinguished Visitors at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Serving it up…Culinary Specialist 1st Class Luke Pomerville, with Naval Hospital Bremerton Nutrition Management Combined Food Operations, brings lunch - grilled steak on ciabatta with arugula, fig jam and fontina cheese – to visiting Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency leadership, Rear Adm. Darin Via, Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy and deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and Ms. Regina M. Julian, Defense Health Agency Deputy Assistant Director for Health Care Operations. Via, Julian and other top-level military medical executives convened at NHB, April 11, 2023 to conduct multiple fact-finding sessions to help address statements on access to care concerns, billet cuts and manning issues, civilian hiring and active-duty placement practices and more. As well as enjoy a lunch of “Pieces of perfection,” stated Lt. Lorna Brown, Nutrition Management department head (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

