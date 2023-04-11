Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Epicurean expertise for Distinguished Visitors at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Epicurean hands at work…Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Cecelia Romero-Reyes reaches for arugula to add to the grilled steak on ciabatta with fig jam and fontina cheese, assisted by Culinary Specialists 3rd Class Miquale Claude (left) and Shyan Bristow (background), for visiting Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency leadership, Rear Adm. Darin Via, Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy and deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and Ms. Regina M. Julian, Defense Health Agency Deputy Assistant Director for Health Care Operations. Via, Julian and other top-level military medical executives convened at NHB, April 11, 2023 to conduct multiple fact-finding sessions to help address statements on access to care concerns, billet cuts and manning issues, civilian hiring and active-duty placement practices and more. As well as enjoy a lunch of “Pieces of perfection,” stated Lt. Lorna Brown, Nutrition Management department head (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Epicurean expertise for Distinguished Visitors at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

