Candid reply to candid questioning… Rear Adm. Darin Via, Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy and deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery provides feedback to a question from a Sailor assigned to Submarine Group 9 at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor. Via, along with Ms. Regina M. Julian, Defense Health Agency Deputy Assistant Director for Health Care Operations were in the region to conduct multiple fact-finding sessions to help address statements on access to care concerns, billet cuts and manning issues, civilian hiring and active duty placement practices and more, April 11 and 12, 2023 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, Douglas NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
Naval Hospital Bremerton hosts BUMED and DHA Leadership
