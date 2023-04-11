Naval Hospital Bremerton hosts BUMED and DHA Leadership

Raising a point…Sailors assigned to various commands with Submarine Group 9 at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor were provided the opportunity to share their sentiments on health care delivery from Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency with Rear Adm. Darin Via, Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy and deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and Ms. Regina M. Julian, Defense Health Agency Deputy Assistant Director for Health Care Operations. Via and Julian were in the region to conduct multiple fact-finding sessions to help address statements on access to care concerns, billet cuts and manning issues, civilian hiring and active duty placement practices and more, April 11 and 12, 2023 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, Douglas NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

