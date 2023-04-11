Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Bremerton hosts BUMED and DHA Leadership [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Bremerton hosts BUMED and DHA Leadership

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Raising a point…Sailors assigned to various commands with Submarine Group 9 at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor were provided the opportunity to share their sentiments on health care delivery from Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency with Rear Adm. Darin Via, Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy and deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and Ms. Regina M. Julian, Defense Health Agency Deputy Assistant Director for Health Care Operations. Via and Julian were in the region to conduct multiple fact-finding sessions to help address statements on access to care concerns, billet cuts and manning issues, civilian hiring and active duty placement practices and more, April 11 and 12, 2023 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, Douglas NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 17:50
    VIRIN: 230411-N-HU933-0212
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    This work, Naval Hospital Bremerton hosts BUMED and DHA Leadership [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deputy surgeon general
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    Rear Adm. Via

