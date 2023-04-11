Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wilmington Navy Week [Image 4 of 6]

    Wilmington Navy Week

    WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Sailors from across the fleet are in Wilmington for NavyWeek to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of North Carolina and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense.

