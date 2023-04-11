Sailors from across the fleet are in Wilmington for NavyWeek to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of North Carolina and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 17:21 Photo ID: 7738967 VIRIN: 230411-N-TR138-759 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.95 MB Location: WILMINGTON, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wilmington Navy Week [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ethan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.