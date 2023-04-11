Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walking that Walk to Chalk that Walk

    Walking that Walk to Chalk that Walk

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    NHB/NMRTC Bremerton staff took a walk forth for the annual ‘Chalk the Walk’ event held, April 13, 2023. The collective artistic efforts were in conjunction with April designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month. The 2023 theme of “Step Forward, Prevent. Report. Advocate,” has provided staff a call to action to take part in a number of events all designed to raise awareness and advance positive change in preventing – and eliminating – sexual assault, harassment and violence for a safer DoD community for all. “Just this act of Chalk the Walk is a great reminder for us all on the need for increased prevention and supporting each other. I thank everyone who came out today and has participated throughout the month so far,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NHB director and NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 7738866
    VIRIN: 230413-N-HU933-001
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 325.8 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking that Walk to Chalk that Walk, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA
    nhb
    Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month
    #NavyMedicine
    Chalk the Walk
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT