NHB/NMRTC Bremerton staff took a walk forth for the annual ‘Chalk the Walk’ event held, April 13, 2023. The collective artistic efforts were in conjunction with April designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month. The 2023 theme of “Step Forward, Prevent. Report. Advocate,” has provided staff a call to action to take part in a number of events all designed to raise awareness and advance positive change in preventing – and eliminating – sexual assault, harassment and violence for a safer DoD community for all. “Just this act of Chalk the Walk is a great reminder for us all on the need for increased prevention and supporting each other. I thank everyone who came out today and has participated throughout the month so far,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NHB director and NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 16:33 Photo ID: 7738866 VIRIN: 230413-N-HU933-001 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 325.8 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walking that Walk to Chalk that Walk, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.