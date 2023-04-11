Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS commander inspires next generation of service [Image 2 of 2]

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mike Vilven, 91st Air Refueling Squadron commander, and his son pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2023. April is the Month of the Military Child and is dedicated to recognizing the military children who may face challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents' service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 16:14
    This work, 91st ARS commander inspires next generation of service [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    military families
    KC-135
    Month of the Military Child
    91st ARS

