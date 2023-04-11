91st ARS commander inspires next generation of service

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mike Vilven, 91st Air Refueling Squadron commander, and his son pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2023. April is the Month of the Military Child and is dedicated to recognizing the military children who may face challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents' service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

