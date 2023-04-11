NIWC Atlantic hosts NSWC Crane Test Event on Sullivan's Island

230404-N-GB257-001 Sullivan's Island, SC (April 4, 2023) Along with industry partners and others, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane personnel prepare communications equipment inside a Sullivan’s Island facility on April 4 during a week of naval testing and experimentation. The purpose of the event was to test the interoperability of various system configurations using, among other things, a tethered, radio-equipped aerostat flying overhead and unmanned surface vessels in and around the Charleston Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

