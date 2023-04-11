Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic hosts NSWC Crane Test Event on Sullivan's Island [Image 7 of 7]

    NIWC Atlantic hosts NSWC Crane Test Event on Sullivan's Island

    SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    230404-N-GB257-001 Sullivan's Island, SC (April 4, 2023) Along with industry partners and others, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane personnel prepare communications equipment inside a Sullivan’s Island facility on April 4 during a week of naval testing and experimentation. The purpose of the event was to test the interoperability of various system configurations using, among other things, a tethered, radio-equipped aerostat flying overhead and unmanned surface vessels in and around the Charleston Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Location: SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic hosts NSWC Crane Test Event on Sullivan's Island [Image 7 of 7], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

