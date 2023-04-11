U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kennedy Mutuku, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance technician, overviews a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit that produces potable water for exercise participants during Belligerent Badger 23 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April, 12, 2023. Using pumps and reverse osmosis filtration, 375th CES Airmen used the ROWPU to transport untested water from a nearby pond and produce clean potable water for Airmen during Belligerent Badger 23. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 11:53 Photo ID: 7738217 VIRIN: 230412-F-PX896-2321 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.01 MB Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Belligerent Badger 23 ROWPU installation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.