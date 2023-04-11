U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kennedy Mutuku, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance technician, installs a hose into a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit that produces potable water at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April, 12, 2023. Using pumps and reverse osmosis filtration, 375th CES Airmen used the ROWPU to transport untested water from a nearby pond and produce clean potable water for Airmen during Belligerent Badger 23. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 11:53 Photo ID: 7738214 VIRIN: 230412-F-PX896-2204 Resolution: 3295x4952 Size: 611.24 KB Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Belligerent Badger 23 ROWPU installation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.