    Belligerent Badger 23 ROWPU installation [Image 4 of 9]

    Belligerent Badger 23 ROWPU installation

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chad Humann, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance supervisor, adjusts tubing in a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit that produces potable water at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April, 12, 2023. The ROWPU can produce potable water from an untested water source for self-sustainment and support purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 11:53
    Photo ID: 7738213
    VIRIN: 230412-F-PX896-2187
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 662.43 KB
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 
