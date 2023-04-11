Belligerent Badger 23 ROWPU installation

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chad Humann, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance supervisor, adjusts tubing in a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit that produces potable water at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April, 12, 2023. The ROWPU can produce potable water from an untested water source for self-sustainment and support purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

