U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kennedy Mutuku, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance technician, listens to instructions from Staff Sgt. Chad Humann, 375th CES WFSM supervisor, during the Belligerent Badger 23 exercise at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April, 12, 2023. Humann instructed Mutuku on how to correctly operate a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit that produces potable water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 11:53 Photo ID: 7738211 VIRIN: 230412-F-PX896-2092 Resolution: 4619x3073 Size: 1.05 MB Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Belligerent Badger 23 ROWPU installation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.