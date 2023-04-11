375th Civil Engineer Squadron members operate a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit that produces potable water for personnel used during the Belligerent Badger 23 exercise at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April, 12, 2023. The ROWPU can produce potable water from an untested water source for self-sustainment and support purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 11:53 Photo ID: 7738210 VIRIN: 230412-F-PX896-2001 Resolution: 3207x2134 Size: 675.26 KB Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Belligerent Badger 23 ROWPU installation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.