2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit

Middleby Innovation Kitchen Chef Ronald Massaro talks through various ventless culinary systems like the Eco El Bandito rapid cook oven, April 12, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Department of the Air Force Food 2.0 installation program managers, Air Force Services Center Food and Beverage and industry culinary experts gathered at Middleby this week as part of the Food 2.0 Owners Summit. During the event, the first at an world-class culinary facility and first since 2019, attendees talked through the current program operations and ways to make it better as well as innovation and program changes on the horizon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Debbie Aragon)

