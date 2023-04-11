Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit [Image 17 of 18]

    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.28.1681

    Photo by Deborah Aragon 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Middleby Innovation Kitchen Chef Ronald Massaro talks through various ventless culinary systems like the Eco El Bandito rapid cook oven, April 12, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Department of the Air Force Food 2.0 installation program managers, Air Force Services Center Food and Beverage and industry culinary experts gathered at Middleby this week as part of the Food 2.0 Owners Summit. During the event, the first at an world-class culinary facility and first since 2019, attendees talked through the current program operations and ways to make it better as well as innovation and program changes on the horizon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Debbie Aragon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.1681
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 12:01
    Photo ID: 7738201
    VIRIN: 230413-F-FR885-0185
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit [Image 18 of 18], by Deborah Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit
    2023 Food 2.0 Owners Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    healthy food
    Food 2.0
    AFSVC
    Fueling the Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT