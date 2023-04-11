Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78 [Image 19 of 23]

    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    The U.S. flag is presented to Bruce Murphy following the funeral service for Murphy's spouse, U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello, in Section 78 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 12, 2023.

    Picariello served for more than 20 years in the Army as a surgical nurse, with tours in the Persian Gulf. Her years of service were decorated with many medals, including the Meritorious Service Medal (awarded three times), the Defense Meritorious Service Medal (awarded two times), and the Legion of Merit (awarded two times).

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:02
    Photo ID: 7738002
    VIRIN: 230412-A-IW468-376
    Resolution: 5229x3486
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78 [Image 23 of 23], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78
    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT