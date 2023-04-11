The U.S. flag is presented to Bruce Murphy following the funeral service for Murphy's spouse, U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello, in Section 78 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 12, 2023.



Picariello served for more than 20 years in the Army as a surgical nurse, with tours in the Persian Gulf. Her years of service were decorated with many medals, including the Meritorious Service Medal (awarded three times), the Defense Meritorious Service Medal (awarded two times), and the Legion of Merit (awarded two times).



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:02 Photo ID: 7738002 VIRIN: 230412-A-IW468-376 Resolution: 5229x3486 Size: 0 B Location: ARLINGTON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78 [Image 23 of 23], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.