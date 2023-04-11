Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon, and the U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 12, 2023.



Picariello served for more than 20 years in the Army as a surgical nurse, with tours in the Persian Gulf. Her years of service were decorated with many medals, including the Meritorious Service Medal (awarded three times), the Defense Meritorious Service Medal (awarded two times), and the Legion of Merit (awarded two times).



Bruce Murphy, Picariello’s spouse, received the U.S. flag from her funeral service.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:02 Photo ID: 7737998 VIRIN: 230412-A-IW468-321 Resolution: 5053x3369 Size: 0 B Location: ARLINGTON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Col. Jeanne Picariello in Section 78 [Image 23 of 23], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.