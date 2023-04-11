Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week - SSgt Daniel O’Neill [Image 2 of 2]

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel O’Neill, a 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 11, 2023. O’Neill has helped coordinate load plans for over 2,000 tons of passengers and cargo for flights throughout U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

