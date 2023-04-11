U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel O’Neill, a 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 11, 2023. O’Neill has helped coordinate load plans for over 2,000 tons of passengers and cargo for flights throughout U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 08:33 Photo ID: 7737859 VIRIN: 230411-F-HK519-1004 Resolution: 5115x3403 Size: 1.56 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marauder of the Week - SSgt Daniel O’Neill [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.