The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program’s Blue Bike Project hopes to draw the attention of Soldiers and family members at Clark Hall and to raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 08:18 Photo ID: 7737854 VIRIN: 230412-A-XX986-003 Resolution: 4080x3072 Size: 3.71 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Bike Project raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.