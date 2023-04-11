Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Bike Project raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 2 of 5]

    Blue Bike Project raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program’s Blue Bike Project hopes to draw the attention of Soldiers and family members at Clark Hall and to raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 08:18
    Photo ID: 7737853
    VIRIN: 230412-A-XX986-002
    Resolution: 4080x2805
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Bike Project raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Bike Project raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Blue Bike Project raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Blue Bike Project raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Blue Bike Project raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Blue Bike Project raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Blue Bike Project raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program
    Blue Bike Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT