Soldiers of the 15th Engineer Bn. and the 2nd Cavalry Regiment repair the road next to the new Grafenwoehr elementary school at Tower Barracks as part of a joint project with DPW on April 5, 2023
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 07:58
|Photo ID:
|7737817
|VIRIN:
|230405-A-TA702-007
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Engineer Battalion, DPW collaboration paves way for future joint projects [Image 2 of 2], by Ella Haendel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT