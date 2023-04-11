Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OIG inspections focus on assisting, enhancing capabilities [Image 3 of 3]

    OIG inspections focus on assisting, enhancing capabilities

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Members of the Defense Contract Management Agency Inspections and Evaluation Team gathered for a teammate’s going away dinner June 2022 during a review week at DCMA Boeing St. Louis. Front row: Bob Conforto, inspector general; Sabrina Rouland, former contracts supervisor; Malia Markmann, engineering lead; and Mike Salcido, manufacturing examiner augmentee. Back row: Sandra Sawyer, contracts lead; Evan Stalter, contracts examiner; Alex Peoples, quality assurance lead; Douglas Conner, software lead; and Eddie Zayas, quality assurance examiner augmentee. (Courtesy photo.)

