OIG inspections focus on assisting, enhancing capabilities

Members of the Defense Contract Management Agency Inspections and Evaluation Team gathered for a teammate’s going away dinner June 2022 during a review week at DCMA Boeing St. Louis. Front row: Bob Conforto, inspector general; Sabrina Rouland, former contracts supervisor; Malia Markmann, engineering lead; and Mike Salcido, manufacturing examiner augmentee. Back row: Sandra Sawyer, contracts lead; Evan Stalter, contracts examiner; Alex Peoples, quality assurance lead; Douglas Conner, software lead; and Eddie Zayas, quality assurance examiner augmentee. (Courtesy photo.)

Date Taken: 06.15.2022
Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US