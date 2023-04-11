OIG inspections focus on assisting, enhancing capabilities

Members of the Defense Contract Management Agency Inspections and Evaluation Team held a team-building dinner in April 2022 during an IET review week in Richmond, Va. Pictured from bottom left: Malia Markmann, engineering lead; Gina Brady, technical supervisor; Bill Aikens, manufacturing lead; Maria Elena Shelton, quality assurance and NASA examiner; Bob Conforto, inspector general; Joe Morris, quality assurance and NASA examiner; Sabrina Rouland, former contracts supervisor; Sandra Sawyer, contracts lead; Evan Stalter, contracts examiner; and Nick Dunford , software examiner augmentee. (Photo courtesy of Tracy Jones.)

