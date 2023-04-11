Elite members of the Philippine Army (PA) Light Reaction Regiment (LRR), Filipino Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR), PA Special Forces, US Army 75th Ranger Regiment, US Special Forces (SF), and the 1-27IN "Wolfhounds" conduct a fast rope insertion (FRIES) onto a rooftop, before entering and clearing the building below to rescue and extract two hostages.



FRIES training allows Soldiers to rapidly infiltrate onto an objective or into highly restrictive terrain. Building partnerships and human interoperability is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. Executing this mission alongside our Filipino partners highlights the huge opportunity we have to build readiness shoulder to shoulder.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 06:53 Photo ID: 7737785 VIRIN: 230329-A-XK216-892 Resolution: 2160x3240 Size: 955.8 KB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolfhounds Conduct Joint Fast Rope Insertion [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Alex Choy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.