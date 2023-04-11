Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-27 Wolfhounds Conduct Joint Fast Rope Insertion [Image 1 of 6]

    1-27 Wolfhounds Conduct Joint Fast Rope Insertion

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alex Choy 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Elite members of the Philippine Army (PA) Light Reaction Regiment (LRR), Filipino Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR), PA Special Forces, US Army 75th Ranger Regiment, US Special Forces (SF), and the 1-27IN "Wolfhounds" conduct a fast rope insertion (FRIES) onto a rooftop, before entering and clearing the building below to rescue and extract two hostages.

    FRIES training allows Soldiers to rapidly infiltrate onto an objective or into highly restrictive terrain. Building partnerships and human interoperability is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. Executing this mission alongside our Filipino partners highlights the huge opportunity we have to build readiness shoulder to shoulder.

