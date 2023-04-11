Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits Strait of Gibraltar [Image 31 of 31]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits Strait of Gibraltar

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Novalee Manzella 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230412-N-YD731-1329 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (April 12, 2023) A Sailor assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, checks an M240 machine gun, April 12, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 05:23
    Photo ID: 7737745
    VIRIN: 230412-N-YD731-1329
    Resolution: 2615x3661
    Size: 762.75 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits Strait of Gibraltar [Image 31 of 31], by PO2 Novalee Manzella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

