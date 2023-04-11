230412-N-YD731-1285 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (April 12, 2023) An MH-60s Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, flies through the Strait of Gibraltar, April 12, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 05:23 Photo ID: 7737744 VIRIN: 230412-N-YD731-1285 Resolution: 4173x2981 Size: 856.47 KB Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits Strait of Gibraltar [Image 31 of 31], by PO2 Novalee Manzella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.