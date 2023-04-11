Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 22 of 31]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230412-N-SK738-2023 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (April 12, 2023) Chief Operations Specialist Chelsea Joiner, delivers remarks at a chief petty officer’s birthday celebration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 05:23
    Photo ID: 7737736
    VIRIN: 230412-N-SK738-2023
    Resolution: 3844x5382
    Size: 853.55 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 31 of 31], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

